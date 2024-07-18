Israel has been systematically using water as a weapon of war against Palestinians in Gaza, showing disregard for human life and violating international law, according to a new report by Oxfam.

The government of Israel "has used water deprivation to dehumanize and ultimately threaten Palestinian lives since the 1993 Oslo Accords," Oxfam said in the report published on Thursday.

Near total destruction of Gaza’s water and sanitation infrastructure by the Israeli military "has contributed significantly to the catastrophic deterioration of conditions of life in Gaza".

The water supply has been reduced by 94 percent which is less than 5 litres a day per person, or less than a single toilet flush, which is just under a third of the recommended minimum in emergencies, the report revealed.

This has drawn the attention of many international legal and water experts, many of whom have stated that Tel Aviv has weaponised water with military tactics and policies that have deprived Palestinians of water and sanitation.

“Israel’s actions have deprived the entire population of Gaza of lifesaving water and sanitation services, creating unavoidable immediate and long-term threats to people’s health and survival,” Oxfam warned.

This comes at a time when Israel has also been accused by United Nations and other human rights organisations of using starvation as a weapon of war.

A lack of clean water and sanitation led to a quarter of Gaza's population falling ill to easily preventable diseases, said Oxfam, also noting that the Israeli government instigated the water shortage by cutting off the external water supply, destroying water facilities and deliberately obstructing aid from getting to Palestinians in Gaza.

"These acts collectively, and combined with continuous bombardment by Israel, have obliterated the capacity of humanitarian actors to provide even minimal lifesaving emergency services to the people of Gaza, and crippled efforts to restore water production. They have also caused widespread contamination by sewage, threatening the lives of Palestinians," the NGO added.

Since the start of the Israeli brutal war on Gaza, five water infrastructure sites have been damaged every three days, while 70 percent of all sewage pumps and 100 percent of all wastewater treatment plants have been also destroyed, according to Oxfam.