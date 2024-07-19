The Democratic National Committee's rulemaking arm has held a meeting, pressing ahead with plans for a virtual roll call before August 7 to nominate the presidential pick, ahead of the party's convention later in the month in Chicago.

However, Democrats struggled to unite behind a candidate as President Joe Biden insisted he would stay in the election race against Donald Trump.

"President Biden deserves the respect to have important family conversations with members of the caucus and colleagues in the House and Senate and Democratic leadership and not be battling leaks and press statements," Senator Chris Coons of Delaware, Biden's closest friend in Congress and his campaign co-chair, told The Associated Press.

It's a pivotal few days for the President and his party. Trump has wrapped up an enthusiastic Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Thursday.

And Democrats, racing time, are considering the extraordinary possibility of Biden stepping aside for a new presidential nominee before their own convention.

Among the Democrats expressing worries about Biden's chances were former President Barack Obama and Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, who has privately told Biden the party could lose the ability to seize control of the House if he doesn't step aside.

New Mexico Senator Martin Heinrich called on Biden to exit the race, making him the third Senate Democrat to do so.

"By passing the torch, he would secure his legacy as one of our nation's greatest leaders and allow us to unite behind a candidate who can best defeat Donald Trump and safeguard the future of our democracy," said Heinrich, who's up for reelection.

Representatives Jared Huffman, Mark Veasey, Chuy Garcia, and Mark Pocan, who represented a wide swath of the caucus, called on Biden to step aside.