Two reporters for Qatari television Al Jazeera have been killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, the broadcaster has said.

The Doha-based broadcaster said journalist Ismail al-Ghoul and his cameraman Rami al-Rifi lost their lives in the attack on Wednesday.

No details were yet available about the circumstances of their death.

Gaza's media government office said the new fatalities brought the number of Palestinian journalists killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza to 165 since October 7, 2023.