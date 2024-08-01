WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel kills 'over 16,300' Palestinian children in its ongoing war on Gaza
The victims included 35 children who starved to death due to Israel’s crippling blockade on the enclave, Palestinian Government Media Office in Gaza says.
Israel kills 'over 16,300' Palestinian children in its ongoing war on Gaza
Some 10,980 women, 885 medics, 165 journalists and 79 civil defence personnel were also killed on the Israeli onslaught. / Photo: AA
August 1, 2024

At least 16,314 Palestinian children have been killed in Israel’s devastating offensive on Gaza since last October 7, local authorities said.

The victims included 35 children who starved to death due to Israel’s crippling blockade on the enclave, Palestinian Government Media Office in Gaza said in a statement, marking 300 days of Israeli attacks on the enclave.

“Some 10,980 women, 885 medics, 165 journalists and 79 civil defence personnel were also killed on the Israeli onslaught,” it added.

The media office said seven mass graves were discovered in Gaza since the start of the war, from which 520 bodies were recovered.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an October 7, 2023 operation by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Recommended

In total, nearly 39,500 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, mostly women and children, and over 91,000 injured, according to local health authorities.

Almost 10 months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

RelatedPress in peril: This is how Israel killed 165 Gaza journalists in 300 days
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'