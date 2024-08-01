In a sign of true moral bankruptcy, many Israeli citizens have begun protesting soldiers' right to abuse Palestinian prisoners.

Earlier this week, crowds gathered at the Sde Teinman detention facility in southern Israel, angry about a military police investigation into Israeli soldiers who gangraped a Palestinian prisoner.

The response by the Israeli far-right when it comes to holding perpetrators accountable for their actions has been both chilling and increasingly mainstream ever since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assembled his sixth cabinet in 2022.

The far-right movement is vocal, prominent and representative, and dominates the country's strategic thinking on Palestine.

It also represents a push in Israel to support prisoner abuse, which is in defiance of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

What happened

On July 29, Israeli media reported that a Palestinian prisoner was gangraped by Israeli reservist soldiers at the Sde Teinman prison, which is already notorious for harrowing prisoner abuse, defying acceptable standards of morality and human dignity.

According to Israeli whistleblowers in May 2024, Sde Teinman was characterised by acts such as doctors amputating Palestinian prisoners' limbs, strapping them to beds and stripping them naked.

The latest case is that of a man who suffered severe anal trauma, had fractured ribs and required immediate treatment which shocked Dr. Yoel Donchin of Sde Teinman, who stated that if the Israeli state and Knesset members believe there is no limit to prisoner abuse, they should kill themselves like some German Nazis did out of shame or shut down the hospitals.

Once the incident received media coverage, a contingent of Israeli military police came to arrest the perpetrators for their crimes.

Yet what followed was not an outpour of condemnation for the egregious human rights violations committed by Israeli reservists, but a concerted attempt by Israeli politicians and their supporters to lionise the rapists as "heroes."

Again, this constitutes moral bankruptcy.

Normalising prisoner abuse

The far-right Netanyahu government with its constituencies and supporters rushed to denounce the arrest operation, with many of them flooding the Sde Teinman facility to prevent the arrests.

Important to note is that Netanyahu himself made unconvincing appeals for "calm," which is due to him facing increased domestic and international criticism for carrying out a genocide against Palestinians.

Also, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant urged the authorised parties to carry out investigations without condemning the soldiers.

Beyond such cosmetic manoeuvres from the very top, were a flurry of messages, comments and posts which reflect the dehumanisation of Palestinians in Israeli society and politics.