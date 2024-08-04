British Muslims voiced fear about far-right protests that have targeted UK mosques in recent days, as community leaders bolstered security at Islamic centres before more planned demonstrations.

Agitators have targeted Islamic places of worship since unsubstantiated rumours spread online that the teenage suspect behind a knife attack that killed three girls in northwest England on Monday was Muslim.

Demonstrators threw bricks at a mosque on Tuesday night in Southport, the city where 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana is accused of carrying out the mass stabbing, in riots police blamed on the far-right English Defence League.

Then on Friday evening, protesters shouted anti-Muslim chants, and threw beer cans and bricks at police outside a mosque in the northeastern English city of Sunderland.

"The Muslim community is deeply anxious right now, really distressed about what they've seen," Zara Mohammed, secretary-general of the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB), said.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has accused "gangs of thugs" of "hijacking" the nation's grief to "sow hatred" and pledged that anyone carrying out violent acts will "face the full force of the law".

On Thursday night, the MCB held a meeting with mosque leaders to discuss security ahead of the further threat of violence this weekend.

'Solidarity'

One of the leaders present reported receiving "threatening calls saying, 'We are going to attack you'," while others wondered whether they should go ahead with planned activities, such as children's classes and women's meetings, Mohammed said.

Some of Britain's approximately 2,000 mosques could afford to pay security guards, she added.

Shaukat Warraich, director of the company Mosque Security, which provides protection services to Islamic places of worship, said he had received inquiries from more than 100 mosques "seeking help and advice".

"Many mosques have expressed their vulnerability and fear to us," Warraich said.

On Friday evening in Liverpool, near Southport, the Abdullah Quilliam mosque was able to count on the support of large numbers of local residents, not all Muslim, who turned up to protect the building after rumours circulated online about plans to target it.