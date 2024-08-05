Bangladeshi protesters demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resign are set to return to the streets after one of the deadliest days since anti-government unrest erupted last month.

Analysts fear violence could surpass that seen on Sunday, when hundreds of thousands of protesters and government supporters countrywide battled each other with sticks and knives, and security forces opened fire with rifles.

Rallies that began last month against civil service job quotas have escalated into some of the worst unrest in recent years in the country..

"We are calling on students and (the) public all over the country to march towards Dhaka," said Asif Mahmud, one of the key leaders in the nationwide civil disobedience campaign.

"The time has come for the final protest," he added.

'Shocking violence'

At least 93 people died on Sunday, including 14 police officers, many of whom were killed when protesters stormed a station in the northeastern town of Enayetpur. The day's violence took the total number of people killed since protests began to at least 283.

Local media reports citing law enforcement officials suggested Sunday's toll may have been higher than 93.

"The shocking violence in Bangladesh must stop," United Nations rights chief Volker Turk said in a statement.

While police ordered a curfew after dark on Sunday and mobile internet was tightly restricted countrywide, journalists in Dhaka reported hearing sustained crackles of gunfire as protesters defied calls to go home.

Ali Riaz, an Illinois State University politics professor and expert on Bangladesh, warned that Hasina was "digging her heels" in, adding he was "deeply concerned" at the crisis.

"This is an unprecedented popular uprising by all measures," Riaz said. "Also, the ferocity of the state actors and regime loyalists is unmatched in history."

'Raw anger'