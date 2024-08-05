US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned foreign ministers from the G7 countries that attacks by Iran and Hezbollah on Israel could come "as early as Monday" in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas politiburo chief Ismail Haniyeh and senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr, according to a report.

During the phone call on Sunday, Blinken said the US believes that Iran and Hezbollah will both retaliate, but it's unclear what form the retaliation will take, the US-based news site Axiosreported, citing three sources briefed on the call.

The sources noted that Blinken said the attacks could come within the next 24 to 48 hours. One source described him as sounding "frustrated" while updating his counterparts on recent talks over a Gaza ceasefire and hostage swap deal.

When reached for comment, the State Department referred to the official readout of Blinken's phone call with his G7 counterparts.

According to the readout, Blinken emphasised the "urgent need for de-escalation in the Middle East" and ongoing efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and prisoner exchange deal.

"They discussed how a ceasefire in Gaza would unlock the possibility of greater peace and stability in the region, including across the Blue Line (between Israel and Lebanon).