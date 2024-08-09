A Ukrainian blitzkrieg deep into Russia’s Kursk region has opened a new front in the more than two-year-long conflict and left Moscow stunned by to the ferocity of the incursion.

According to Russian authorities and some American war monitoring groups, an estimated 1,000-strong Ukrainian force backed by tanks and armoured vehicles launched the incursion into the Kursk region on Tuesday, prompting local authorities to evacuate civilians from the area.

Russian President Vladimir Putin described the Ukrainian attack as a “large-scale provocation” which targeted civilian buildings and even ambulances, according to the Kremlin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the attack, saying, "Russia brought the war to our land and should feel what it has done."

While Ukraine has targeted Russian territory with drones and other military means in the past, the ongoing operation appears to go further than previous attacks, killing and injuring some civilians, according to Russia.

"Geolocated footage and Russian claims indicate that Ukrainian forces continued rapid advances further into Kursk Oblast on August 8, and Ukrainian forces are reportedly present in areas as far as 35 kilometres from the international border with Sumy Oblast (in Ukraine),” said a report from the Institute for the Study of War, a US-based research centre.

Experts think that Ukraine aims to distract Russian focus on other fronts, where Moscow’s forces have recently made some significant advances, boosting the morale of its troops.

‘Window of opportunity’

“It is probably a ‘spoiling attack’ or a diversionary tactic aimed at drawing Russian units and resources away from more vital sectors of the front,” says Edward Erickson, a former American military officer and a retired professor of Military History from the Department of War Studies at the Marine Corps University.

Ukraine has taken advantage of a "window of opportunity" in the Kursk region, identifying a weak spot in the Russian defences, according to Erickson. Some experts also point out that pro-Kiev forces are trying to destroy a railway line in the region to prevent Russian forces from transporting their forces to the Kharkiv region in eastern Ukraine, where intense fighting continues.

“They want to make the Russians nervous about defending their border. This will pull Russian soldiers into defensive sectors when Russia needs every soldier in an offensive posture,” Erickson tells TRT World.

Other experts draw attention to the fact that the Sudzha gas station is located in the Kursk region. Even during the war, Russian gas has continued to run through Ukrainian territory to reach Europe while its own supply level has significantly decreased. The Sudzha station is the last transit point within Russia, and Ukrainian forces might aim to cut Moscow’s supply route.

The Kursk nuclear power plant is also located near the ongoing fighting area.

“There have been similar precedents before, in particular, in the Belgorod region. There were several attempts by sabotage and reconnaissance groups to enter the Kursk region,” says Kamran Gasanov, a political analyst at the Russian International Affairs Council, a Moscow-based think-tank.

The warfront is so large, and “such breakthroughs are possible from time to time” because Russia cannot guard every centimetre of its border, adding that such small forces can not achieve real and sustainable success, according to Gasanov.

Erickson also believes that “a regimental-sized local attack with no apparent tactical objective” can not impact the overall operational situation in the Russia-Ukraine war.

What is Ukraine’s message?

Kiev aims to demonstrate to Moscow that Ukraine can penetrate Russian territory in retaliation to Kremlin’s attacks on Ukrainian territories, according to experts.