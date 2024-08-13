Donald Trump has recounted his assassination attempt and promised the largest deportation in US history during the much-anticipated conversation with Elon Musk on social media platform X, marred by technical glitches and issues.

"If I had not turned my head, I would not be talking to you right now — as much as I like you," Trump told X's owner Elon Musk on Monday.

He blamed the assassination attempt on a "lack of coordination."

Musk, a former Trump critic, said the Republican nominee's toughness, as demonstrated by his reaction to last month's shooting, was critical for national security.

"There's some real tough characters out there," Musk said. "And if they don't think the American president is tough, they will do what they want to do."

The session was intended to serve as a way for the former president to reach potentially millions of voters directly. It was also an opportunity for X, a platform that relies heavily on politics, to redeem itself after some struggles. It did not begin as planned.

With more than 878,000 users connected to the conversation more than 40 minutes after the scheduled start time, the interview had not yet begun. Many users received a message reading, “Details not available."

Trump's team posted that the "interview on X is being overwhelmed with listeners logging in." And once the meeting began, Musk apologised for the late start and blamed a "massive attack" that overwhelmed the company's system.

Ahead of his conversation, Musk posted on the platform that X was conducting "some system scaling tests" to handle what's anticipated to be a high volume of participants.