Iraq continues to grapple with political and social instability since the 2003 United States-led invasion, and in the six years since Daesh largely left the country. But it's the human cost of the conflict that truly continues to linger.

For me, the Iraq war will forever be associated with the horrors visited upon the Al-Janabi family in the small town of Yusufia (west of Mahmudiyah city and south of Baghdad), three years into the invasion - a story which I came across in the aftermath of the war, which has stayed with me ever since.

A family massacred

On March 12, 2006, four American soldiers (Steven Green, James Barker, Paul Cortez and Jesse Spielman) entered the Al-Janabi family's house and separated 14-year-old Abeer from her parents, Fakhriyah and Qasim, and six-year-old sister, Hadeel.

According to US court documents, Barker and Cortez raped Abeer whilst Green, the alleged ringleader, first shot and killed her parents and younger sister in a different room, then raped Abeer before shooting her multiple times in the head.

The soldiers then doused Abeer's lifeless body in kerosene before setting it alight, hoping to cover up their crimes.

The family was survived by Abeer's younger brothers, Mohammed and Ahmed, aged just 11 and nine years old at the time, both of whom were at school while their family was massacred.

I have questioned why this story has had such a strong hold over me, why my mind rushes to the pixelated picture of Abeer in circulation at the mention of the Iraq war.

Perhaps it was the early lesson in the insidious nature of war, which rids the perpetrators of their own humanity, making it easier for them to dehumanise their victims.

Or the unsettling truth that (maybe) justice isn't truly served when delivered by institutions of the state responsible for the atrocities. I came to this grim realisation when I learned that, under a US judgement, a number of the soldiers responsible for the murders would be eligible for parole after serving only 10 years of their sentence, although this hasn’t happened yet.

The survivors

Beyond these reasons however, my fixation with the story was rooted in a question for which I couldn't find an answer – what happened to the surviving brothers?

And so, in search of an answer, I found myself back in Baghdad last December, a place I had travelled to last in 2018, not long after Daesh reportedly lost territorial control over most of the country (though much of it remained inaccessible). "As I drank a much-needed second coffee after Friday prayers, I pondered how to find two individuals in a province teeming with over eight million people.

Eighteen years is a long time for tragedies to be forgotten, mythicised even. Very few of those who I spoke to in Baghdad had heard of the massacre. All advised against travelling to Mahmudiyah, warning the region remained rife with sectarian violence.

I felt uneasy with the idea of leaving the capital and heading into a region once referred to by the media as the "triangle of death" (for it was plagued with shootings and kidnappings during the war).

And yet, more daunting for myself, was the prospect of returning to the United Kingdom without answers. With that in mind, the following day I wedged myself in the back of an overcrowded minibus and headed south to Mahmudiyah.

Lots of suspicion

The widespread presence of Iraqi military Humvees and army personnel in central Mahmudiyah was a signal not to stay there longer than necessary. I took a rickshaw to Rasheed intersection north of the city and, from there, a 30-minute taxi journey to Yusufia which is around 15km away, being greeted on arrival by an oversized (and intimidating) hoarding of Shia cleric Muqtada al Sadr.

It's an odd thing asking strangers to recall events from almost two decades ago. Understandably I was met with scepticism. Every person I spoke to asked me if I was an American before divulging any information.

I reluctantly countered with "British," expecting that to be met with similar distrust, disdain even. A similar pattern emerged in their responses. People initially struggled to place the Al-Janabi family name, their eyes then widened in recognition upon seeing Abeer's picture but, ultimately, no one could provide any insight into what happened to her brothers – nothing.

Dusk descended over Yusufia and I was keen to return to Baghdad before nightfall. With no taxis in sight, I accepted a lift from a minibus driver bound for Mahmudiyah. I found myself amidst a group of inquisitive passengers, curious to know what business a foreigner had in Yusufia. Endless questions ensued and with each response, a flurry of whispered deliberations between them in Arabic.

I suspected my answers did not land well when the driver ignored my requests to stop at Rasheed intersection and sped onward to Mahmudiyah.

The minibus finally ground to a halt on the edge of Mahmudiyah, outside what looked like a fortified compound. None of my fellow passengers disembarked. Moments later, a group of armed men emerged from the building. Swift and silent exchanges followed between them and the driver, interrupted only by their suspicious glances towards me. I realised then that this stop was the end of the journey for me.

Interrogation and selfies

I hadn't fully processed what just happened when I was being ushered into a room in the back of the compound.