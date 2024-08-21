Chicago police has clashed with pro-Palestinian protesters outside the Israeli consulate on the second night of the Democratic National Convention.

Protesters, demanding end to Israel's genocidal war in Gaza, on Tuesday chanted "Let them go!" as police handcuffed at least four people and led them away from the demonstration. Officers carrying wooden clubs shouted "move" and penned the demonstrators in on the street, preventing them from marching.

Some protestors carried Palestinian flags, while many others wore black and covered their faces.

As protesters regrouped and approached a line of police in riot gear in front of a Chicago skyscraper that houses the Israeli consulate, an officer said into a megaphone, "You are ordered to immediately disburse."

A woman in the front of the march shouted back with her own megaphone: "We’re not scared of you."

A man in Chicago Bulls hat, his face covered by a balaclava, called on protesters to "shut down the DNC."

The group, which is not affiliated with the coalition of over 200 groups that organised Monday's protests, advertised the demonstration on Tuesday under the slogan of "Make it great like ’68," invoking the anti-Vietnam War protests that seized the city during the 1968 Democratic National Convention.

The atmosphere with rows of police in riot gear was a stark contrast to a day earlier when thousands of pro-Palestinian activists, including families pushing babies in strollers, marched near the convention site calling for a ceasefire.

Police kept protesters confined to a block of Madison Street, a normally bustling downtown thoroughfare where traffic was halted on both ends on Tuesday evening.

Law enforcement had closed down most of the entrances to the building on Tuesday, allowing commuters to come in only one entrance where armed officers were also posted. Many of the building’s shops were closed. Martha Hill, a spokeswoman for the Metra commuter rail service, said train service was running as normal.

More protests planned

The consulate has been the site of numerous demonstrations since Israel's war on Gaza began in October. It is in a building connected to the Ogilvie Transportation Center, a major commuter rail station.