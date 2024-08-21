At least 35 Pakistani pilgrims died and 15 others were injured when a bus overturned at a checkpoint in Iran.

The accident took place late on Tuesday in the central Iranian province of Yazd and was caused by a technical defect in the bus braking system, according to preliminary investigations made by the Iranian traffic police.

Pakistan's consular services in Iran have been invited to Yazd province to follow up on the accident, the official added.

Millions of Shia Muslims are currently partaking in the Arbaeen pilgrimage in Iraq's Karbala Governorate.