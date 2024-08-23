WORLD
Harris vows to 'protect Israel' but pledges to get Gaza truce deal 'done'
At the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Palestinian supporters were denied the opportunity to speak about the impact of Israel’s war on Gaza, even as pro-Israel speakers were featured.
Harris delivered a pledge to secure Israel, bring the hostages home from Gaza and end the war in the besieged Palestinian enclave. / Photo: AP
August 23, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris formally accepted the Democratic nomination for president with a rousing call to end the Israeli war in Gaza.

The speech laid out some broad policy principles, foreign and domestic, but left unsaid specific details which in weeks to come she could be pressured to provide.

After days of protests from Palestinian supporters who were disappointed at not getting a speaking spot at the convention, Harris delivered a pledge to secure Israel, bring the hostages home from Gaza and end the war in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

"Now is the time to get a hostage deal and a ceasefire deal done," she said to cheers.

"And let me be clear, I will always stand up for Israel's right to defend itself and I will always ensure Israel can defend itself."

"What has happened in Gaza over the past 10 months is devastating. So many innocent lives lost, desperate hungry people fleeing for safety over and over again. The scale of suffering is heartbreaking," she said.

"President Biden and I are working to end this war such that Israel is secure, the hostages are released, the suffering in Gaza ends and the Palestinian people can realise their right to dignity, security, freedom and self-determination."

