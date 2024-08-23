Vice President Kamala Harris formally accepted the Democratic nomination for president with a rousing call to end the Israeli war in Gaza.

The speech laid out some broad policy principles, foreign and domestic, but left unsaid specific details which in weeks to come she could be pressured to provide.

After days of protests from Palestinian supporters who were disappointed at not getting a speaking spot at the convention, Harris delivered a pledge to secure Israel, bring the hostages home from Gaza and end the war in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

"Now is the time to get a hostage deal and a ceasefire deal done," she said to cheers.