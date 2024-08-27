Tuesday, August 27, 2024

1707 GMT — The UN has highlighted the extreme risks faced by UN staff and humanitarian workers in Gaza amid the ongoing Israeli war on the Palestinian enclave, pledging commitment to continuing its life-saving work.

"The United Nations is determined to stay in Gaza to deliver life-saving aid for and with Palestinian civilians," Gilles Michaud, the UN Under-Secretary-General for safety and security, said in a statement.

Emphasising the grave risks that UN staff and aid workers are currently enduring in Gaza, Michaud said: "Humanitarians have been in the crosshairs throughout this crisis, which is by far the deadliest on record for the UN."

"Like most Palestinians in Gaza, we are running out of safe spaces for our own staff," he added.

More updates 👇

1854 GMT — US would defend Israel against Iranian attack: White House

The United States remains committed to defending Israel in any Iranian attack, and was hopeful about a possible Gaza ceasefire agreement, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said.

Kirby told Israel's Channel 12 that it was tough to predict the chances of an attack but the White House takes Iranian statements seriously.

"We believe that they are still postured and poised to launch an attack should they want to do that, which is why we have that enhanced force posture in the region," he said.

"Our messaging to Iran is consistent, has been and will stay consistent. One, don't do it. There's no reason to escalate this. There's no reason to potentially start some sort of all-out regional war. And number two, we are going to be prepared to defend Israel if it comes to that."

1836 GMT — Türkiye warns of Israeli minister's 'extremely dangerous' attempt to alter Jerusalem's status

Recent remarks by Israel's national security minister for a synagogue to be built in the site of the Al-Aqsa Mosque represent a "new and extremely dangerous" attempt to alter the status and identity of Jerusalem and its holy sites, Türkiye said.

"The statements made by the Israeli Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, regarding the construction of a synagogue in the Al-Aqsa Mosque are a new and extremely dangerous example of Israel's efforts to change the status and identity of Jerusalem and the holy sites in Jerusalem," the country's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Highlighting that Ben-Gvir's remarks sparked outrage in the Islamic world and alarmed all people "with common sense," the statement said that provocations "against the Al-Aqsa Mosque, a holy place belonging exclusively to Muslims, offend the feelings of Muslims and cause tensions all over the world."

1748 GMT — Brigade commander urged soldiers to commit genocide in Lebanon: Israeli officer

A mental health officer in the Israeli army has revealed that a new commander in one of the country's military brigades encouraged his soldiers to commit "genocide" in Lebanon, according to the country's state-run broadcaster.

In an X post late on Monday that was later removed, Adi Engert, the Alexandroni Brigade's mental health officer, sparked uproar by claiming that the brigade's new commander Col. Moshe Pesel "wishes for the fighters to commit genocide," reported the Israeli Broadcasting Authority.

"The villages of Lebanon will become desolate, and its roads impassable," said a quote from a file that Col. Pesel sent to soldiers. Engert attached the comment to her post, images of which continued to circulate in Israeli media even after its removal.

1618 GMT — Ongoing Gaza truce talks shifting to Doha: US official

Ongoing talks aimed at bringing about a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza are shifting to the Qatari capital of Doha after several days of intense negotiations in Cairo, according to a US official.

A round of high-level talks in Cairo meant to bring about a ceasefire and hostage deal to at least create a temporary pause in the war ended on Sunday without a final agreement. Those talks included CIA director William Burns and David Barnea, the head of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency.

A Hamas delegation was briefed by Egyptian and Qatari mediators but have not directly taken part in negotiations.

1445 GMT — Rocket launched near peacekeeper post in Lebanon: UN

One of the rockets launched from Lebanon in the heavy exchange between Hezbollah and the Israeli military on Sunday was fired from near a position operated by international peacekeepers, the United Nations force told Reuters on Tuesday.

The UN peacekeeping force for Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, said it had detected a "high number of air strikes and rocket launches in its area of operations" starting on Sunday morning.

"One such launch was detected from near one of our positions in Hanniyeh," UNIFIL spokesperson Kand ice Ardiel said, referring to a town in southern Lebanon approximately 10 km (6 miles) north of the border with Israel.

1244 GMT — Israeli military rescues a captive in Gaza

The Israeli military said that it had rescued a man who was taken prisoner in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, which was followed by the ongoing war in Gaza.

The military said Qaid Farhan Alkadi was rescued "in a complex operation in southern Gaza." It did not provide further details.

1236 GMT — Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 18, including 8 children: official

Palestinian officials said Israeli air strikes across Gaza have killed at least 18 people, including eight children.

The Civil Defense, first responders in Gaza, said that three children and their mother were killed in an air strike late on Monday in the Tuffah neighbourhood of Gaza. It said that three other people were missing after the strike.

Another strike hit a building in downtown Gaza City, killing a child, three women and a man, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in the enclave.

In southern Gaza, a strike on a home early morning killed five people, including a man, his three children as young as three years old and a woman, according to a casualty list provided by the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, where the bodies were taken.

Another air strike early flattened a home west of Khan Younis, killing at least four people, including a child, according to the hospital.

1202 GMT — Israel demolishes new Palestinian home in occupied East Jerusalem

Israeli forces demolished a Palestinian home in the town of Silwan in occupied East Jerusalem, according to witnesses.

Israeli authorities cited a lack of a building permit for the demolition in the Bustan neighbourhood, the witnesses said.

Dozens of Palestinian homes are demolished every year by the Israeli authorities in occupied East Jerusalem and in the occupied West Bank, especially in areas classified by Israel as Area C.

1130 GMT — EU foreign policy chief warns of swift spread of polio in Gaza

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has warned of the rapid spread of poliovirus in Gaza, stressing the need for a ceasefire to allow children to be vaccinated against the disease, which causes certain limbs to be immobile for the rest of their lives.

"The quick spread of polio threatens all children in Gaza, already weakened by displacement, deprivation & malnourishment," he stated on X.