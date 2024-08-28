Teenager Diaa al Adini was one of the few Palestinians who found a functioning hospital in war-ravaged Gaza after he was wounded by an Israeli strike.

But he did not have much time to recuperate after doctors amputated both of his arms.

Adini, 15, suddenly had to flee the overwhelmed medical facility after the Israeli military ordered civilians to flee before an attack in its war on Gaza. He made it to an American field hospital.

Many Palestinians have been displaced by Israel's relentless assault during the conflict, moving up and down and across Gaza seeking safe shelter. They are unlucky most of the time.

Scrambling to save your life is especially difficult for Palestinians like Adini, who require urgent medical care but get caught up in the chaos of the war.

Memories of better days provide limited relief from reality in Gaza. Israeli strikes have reduced most of one of the most crowded places on earth to rubble as rows and rows of homes are destroyed.

"We used to swim, challenge each other, and sleep, me and my friend Mohammed al Serei. We used to jump in the water and float on it," said Adini, who walked on a beach with his sister Aya recalling the few distractions from before.

His sister placed a towel over the place where his arms used to be and wiped his mouth.

'I cannot replace my aunt'