Nadia Ahmad, an elected Democratic National Convention (DNC) member from Florida, was shocked when fellow Democrats in Chicago attacked her during the party's high-profile meeting last week.

Ahmad, a Muslim woman who wears a headscarf, is also co-chair of the DNC Interfaith Council and sits on the executive committee of the Women's Caucus. At last week's convention, she joined two colleagues in holding a pro-Palestine banner. One of them was an immigrant, and the other a Jewish Democrat from Michigan.

"We decided we were going to hold up a banner that said 'Stop Arming Israel.' The banner was held up by me and two other people and we thought the security would just come and take the banner away," Ahmad told TRT World.

Instead, she was attacked by three men who were sitting behind her. They hit Ahmad's head with "We Love Joe" signs repeatedly. "And then two of them really violently grabbed the [pro-Palestine] sign away from our side," Ahmad said. The men did not strike the other two people holding the banner.

Due to the attack, she got a concussion, according to a doctor's report. "I still have a headache," she added.

A video captured part of the incident in the DNC.

Last week, Ahmad filed a complaint about the incident with the Chicago Police Department and said she continues to follow up her case against the attackers.

"Depending on the extent of my injuries, it could also be aggravated battery which is a felony. I also tried to get a no-contact order," said Ahmad, a law professor at Florida's Barry University.

She defended her case in a recent court appearance. "The judge did not grant the emergency decision for a no-contact order, but she did allow for it to be heard at a later date," she said.

Singled out