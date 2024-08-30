From forcing people to another Nakba to assassinating adversaries beyond its borders, Israel is trying to implement every page from its playbook of 75 years of occupation in Palestine.

The war machine that Israel has unleashed on one of the most densely populated areas in the world since October 7 forced the international community to admit that what is happening in Palestine is a textbook definition of genocide.

Hospitals, schools, mosques and churches have been targeted in Gaza. The enclave itself has been reduced to a pile of rubble. More than 40,000 people – most of them women and children – have been killed. Thousands of bodies are feared to be trapped in the rubble of destroyed buildings.

And journalists who want to broadcast these mass atrocities have been targeted systemically.

However, even the worst atrocities didn’t lead to swift global action to stop what was happening on the ground. Instead, they only prompted a guessing game about which “red line” Israel would cross next time.

All quiet on the northern front?

Amid the increasing attacks against Israel from Lebanon by Hezbollah, the apparent question was whether these would lead to opening another front.

Yet what appears from the speeches of Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Hezbollah, is that the group is not willing to raise tensions and escalate the conflict into a fully-fledged war.

Israel, on the other hand, continues to target members of the Palestinian resistance inside Lebanon. In the earlier stages of the war, it was Salih al-Aruri, one of the leading figures of Hamas, who was assassinated on January 2 in Beirut.

Recently, one specific target raised eyebrows when Israel assassinated a commander of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, Khalil al Maqdah, near the southern Lebanese city of Sidon. Maqdah’s group is the armed wing of the Fatah movement, led by the current President of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas.

The killing was one of the early signs of what was about to come: Israel’s expansion of its invasion and military incursions toward different resistance movements.

It has been known for some that there is a dispute between Fatah and the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, and by targeting al Maqdah, Israel aimed to further this internal rift.

All roads lead to occupied West Bank

Israeli authorities justified the killing by accusing al Maqdah and his brother of smuggling weapons into the occupied West Bank through Jordan.

For the last couple of years, international media outlets have broadcast and interviewed members of armed mobilisation in the occupied West Bank. Interestingly enough, Israeli TV shows also propagated the theory that there was an increasing presence of Hezbollah inside the West Bank.

The chain of events culminated in the Israeli army on August 28 launching the most extensive military operation in the occupied West Bank since the Second Intifada.

What the Palestinians are witnessing today is a total war waged by Israel on multiple fronts.

Israel’s plans for Gaza became apparent as it forced people to flee to a pocket of land either toward the seashore or the Egyptian border. As the genocide transpired inside Gaza, the situation in the West Bank became even more tense.