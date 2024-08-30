As water levels begin to recede in Bangladesh, the interim government in the South Asian nation is faced with the massive task of providing relief to millions of people affected by what has been described as the worst flood catastrophe in decades.

Several newly recovered bodies have raised the death toll to 52 as of Thursday.

As international relief efforts continue, Bangladesh’s interim government led by Muhammad Yunus is grappling with the challenge of coordinating relief and rescue operations across the widely affected areas.

Last week, his government proposed forming a joint flood control committee with India to address this recurring challenge each year, as over 70 percent of the region’s annual rainfall falls between June and October.

Related Erdogan extends condolences to Bangladesh over deadly floods

Millions affected, displaced

The catastrophic floods, triggered by peak monsoon rains and high river flows, have affected approximately 5.17 million people. This far exceeds a 2015 analysis by the World Bank Institute, which estimated that 3.5 million people in Bangladesh were at risk of annual river flooding.

KM Ali Reza, Additional Secretary of the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry, said at least 1.2 million families are stranded.

More than 400,000 people have sought refuge in 3,500 shelters across the flood-hit districts, according to Bangladeshi authorities.

The rest still await rescue.

Wide geography affected

Heavy rains began on August 19, lashing across eight districts of India’s South Tripura, a state bordered on three sides by Bangladeshi territory, and neighbouring areas in southeastern Bangladesh.

In Bangladesh, 77 villages across 11 districts have been affected, with low-lying areas such as Comilla, Chittagong, Noakhali, and Cox's Bazar among the hardest hit.

South Tripura district recorded over 261 mm of rainfall in a single day, roughly equivalent to 261 litres falling per square metre over the day, or about 46 cups of water every hour.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Tripura alone received 298 percent more rainfall than usual between August 15 and August 21.

Neighbouring areas of southeastern India and Bangladesh are expected to see continuous heavy rains, with forecasts predicting 50 to 150 mm over the next three days.

The two countries share the waters of at least 54 rivers, and the combination of dam gates along these rivers and heavy rains has significantly contributed to the disaster, sparking debates over who is to blame.

Disaster management between neighbours