TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
108-year-old Turkish woman proves age is just a number
Gulten Saruhan defies the odds with a life free of illness and medication – and manages to always keep a smile on her face.
108-year-old Turkish woman proves age is just a number
Saruhan spends her free time knitting socks from the comfort of her bed. / Photo: Ihlas Haber Ajansi
September 2, 2024

When the COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a halt and confined many of us to isolation, fearing for our lives, there was a woman more than a hundred years old who refused to let the deadly disease put down her spirits.

Gulten Saruhan, a 108-year-old woman who lives in Türkiye's Rize province, caught COVID-19 three years ago. It was a serious case, but doctors were amazed when she literally rolled out of the hospital without needing any intensive care.

"The doctors were all surprised. There is nothing wrong with my mother's body," Sunay Balikci, her daughter, told Ihlas News Agency. Saruhan even demanded a wheelchair so she could wander around the village by herself.

Saruhan, who has no serious illnesses and uses no medication these days, amazes everyone around her with her cheerful disposition as she casually talks about her life's struggles, said Balikci, who herself is 65 years old.

As a young girl, Saruhan moved from Erzurum to Rize after her mother passed away and was adopted by a family. She spent many years with them before marrying and having four children of her own.

Recommended

“I was deeply loved by everyone and have come this far despite growing up as an orphan. I endured a lot of hunger when I was young. I never knew my mother. I only had my father."

"After my mother passed away, my father brought me to the city on his back. At night, we would stay in inns, and along the way, he would ask for bread from others," Saruhan said.

A family eventually took them in and became Saruhan's guardians. "But they were not like my own parents. I grew up as an orphan," she recalled.

Saruhan likes to spend her free time knitting socks in the comfort of her bed.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit