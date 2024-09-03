Ramallah, occupied West Bank - Nadreh Abu Sbaa is one of the last remaining residents in the Hawasheen neighbourhood of the Jenin refugee camp.

Along with her husband and neighbour, the 48-year-old woman has been besieged in her home for the past seven days as Israeli missiles, bombs, and live ammunition pierce the ground and air around them.

"We don't sleep at all, not at night nor in the morning - the sound of explosions, the Energa grenades, the sound of the soldiers shouting and their dogs barking. We are petrified," she told TRT World.

Hundreds of homes have been destroyed and thousands of Palestinians have been forced to leave the camp since Israeli occupation forces invaded one week ago in the largest military assault on the city and its refugee camp since 2002.

Abu Sbaa and her family were displaced during that operation 22 years ago. She said she left her home only to return and find it razed to the ground. But this time, she said, any attack on her home will be over her dead body.

"When my house was destroyed in 2002, we received zero compensation. I will not leave. If the army comes I will tell them 'shoot me, I won't leave.' I have already suffered enough," she said, breaking down into tears.

"I prefer to die in my own home and not to be displaced and humiliated once again," she added.

Residents besieged

Hundreds of Israeli soldiers backed by helicopters, bulldozers, and armoured vehicles invaded Jenin, as well as the cities of Tubas and Tulkarem in the northern occupied West Bank, on August 28.

While they later withdrew from Tubas, Israeli forces remain stationed in Jenin and Tulkarem, besieging the entrances of the cities, villages, refugee camps and hospitals, in an attempt to crush any armed resistance in these areas, while causing widespread destruction.

At least 31 Palestinians have been killed in one week, including seven children and two elderly people. The majority of those killed were in Jenin, where 18 Palestinians lost their lives, as well as four people in Tubas and five others in Tulkarem, according to the Palestinian health ministry. More than 130 others have been wounded.

Alongside the killings, Israeli forces have severely destroyed not only homes and stores, but key infrastructure including roads, the water and sewage networks, as well as electricity lines.

Residents who have remained in the camps are besieged, unable to leave, with no access to medical care, food, telecommunications, water or electricity.

We can't leave – there are snipers directly in front of our home. We don't go anywhere near the windows. We are fortifying ourselves in the corners of the house and only praying to God that we and our home remain safe.

Abu Sbaa's downstairs neighbour is a mother of three, including one toddler. She has been out of both milk and diapers for several days now due to the ongoing siege.

"She is having to use cloth instead of (diapers) for her baby. The situation is very difficult. We have also been out of bread for three days," Abu Sbaa said.

"We can't leave – there are snipers directly in front of our home. We don't go anywhere near the windows. We are fortifying ourselves in the corners of the house and only praying to God that we and our home remain safe," she continued, her voice trembling.

Mounting resistance