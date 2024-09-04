Türkiye and Egypt share a common position on the Palestinian issue, and both sides want to see an immediate and permanent ceasefire to Israel's war on Gaza, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

“Türkiye and Egypt’s contributions to regional peace and stability are of vital importance,” Erdogan said on Wednesday, addressing a joint news conference alongside his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el Sisi, who is on a visit to Türkiye.

This is Sisi's first visit to Türkiye since he took office in 2014. He is visiting upon Erdogan's invitation.

As part of Sisi’s visit, the leaders co-chaired the first High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting between the two countries and signed 17 agreements in various fields.

"We have reaffirmed our will to advance our cooperation in all areas, including industry, trade, defence, healthcare, environment and energy,” Erdogan said, adding that the two countries will advance their multi-dimensional relations with a "win-win approach.”

Sisi, for his part, expressed that his visit to Türkiye "paves the way for a new phase in economic and trade relations,” and reaffirmed that the two countries share a firm position “on the necessity of reaching a ceasefire in Gaza and ending the Israeli aggression in the West Bank.”

Related What President Sisi’s Ankara visit means for Türkiye-Egypt ties?

Shared history, close ties

Türkiye and Egypt, two powerhouses of the Middle East, have been moving forward to deepen bilateral ties as part of the normalisation process launched three years ago.

In February, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Egypt, where he met Sisi and signed several deals on tourism, culture and education.

Trade relations have long been a cornerstone of cooperation between Türkiye and Egypt. The two countries are now hoping to increase their bilateral trade volume by at least 50 percent, from $10 billion to $15 billion.