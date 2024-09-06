A powerful typhoon swept south of Hong Kong and was moving toward a Chinese island province where it was expected to make landfall, forcing many aspects of life in the region to a halt.

Trading on the stock market, bank services and schools were halted in Hong Kong on Friday after the city's weather authority raised a No. 8 typhoon signal for Typhoon Yagi, the third-highest warning under the city’s weather system.

Yagi, with maximum sustained winds of 230 kilometres (142 miles) per hour near its centre, forced more than 250 people to seek refuge at temporary government shelters, leading to cancellations of more than 100 flights in the city.

Five people were injured and treated at hospitals.

Heavy rain and strong winds overnight felled dozens of trees across the financial hub before the weather gradually calmed on Friday morning.

The typhoon signal was downgraded in the afternoon, with public and transportation services slowly resuming.

In Hainan, a tropical holiday island in southern China, residents braced for the powerful storm.