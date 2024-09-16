According to prevailing wisdom, United States Vice President Kamala Harris would offer a more balanced approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict than former President Donald Trump. She has demonstrated strong support for Israel so far, but has also emphasised the need for a two-state solution.

Unlike Trump, who often skips this aspect, Harris has asserted, "We must chart a course for a two-state solution, and in that solution, there must be security for the Israeli people and Israel, and an equal measure for the Palestinians."

This stance has led some progressive Democrats and American Muslim voters to view Harris as "the lesser of two evils."

However, is this actually true? Could Trump in his second term actually offer a better alternative for Palestinians despite Harris's seemingly more balanced stance? A closer examination suggests that he could.

Comparing the parties

It is true that the Democratic Party includes a progressive base critical of Israel's brutal behaviour in Gaza. Meanwhile the Republican Party has a faction that opposes enduring American military interventions, even if they align with Israeli interests.

Progressive and neo-isolationist factions make pro-Israeli lobbyists wary of both bases, but a crucial distinction exists between them. And that's the fact that progressive voices within the Democratic Party remain relatively marginalised within the establishment.

Conversely, those who support a more restrained US foreign policy feature prominently within the Republican Party. Trump's unconventional, illiberal, and non-interventionist positions on Ukraine, Russia, and NATO are well known, and some believe he could further disrupt the transatlantic relationship in a second term.

Alongside questioning military aid to Ukraine, vice-presidential candidate JD Vance has also cautioned against escalating conflicts with Iran. From Israel's perspective, this isolationist approach raises concerns about its potential spillover effects on US-Israel relations.

In reference to Vance, former Anti-Defamation League national director Abraham Foxman said this month, "If they think they don't need to support Ukraine, who will they retract support from next?"

While Donald Trump's international policies may not always align with Israel's interests, his scepticism toward the liberal international order resonates with many Muslim-majority states.

Although Palestinians may continue to struggle for support within the American political elite, they might find a theoretical opportunity with Republican leaders who oppose endless American wars, including those who favour Israel.

Moreover, a loss for Kamala Harris in the presidential election could strengthen the progressive base within the Democratic Party. If this scenario unfolds, a Trump victory might represent a double setback for Israel.

Trump's Muslim allies

Unlike Kamala Harris, Trump's policies align well with many leaders, including Saudi Arabia's Mohammed bin Salman, and the United Arab Emirates' Mohamed bin Zayed.

These leaders favoured Trump's populist approach and his stance to end the United States' forever wars. In contrast, the Biden administration has been more interventionist and notably critical of these leaders, labelling Saudi Arabia a "pariah" state for example.

Trump also maintained a friendly relationship with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, even publicly sharing a supportive letter from Abbas after a failed assassination attempt on Trump. In response to Abbas's letter, Trump wrote: "Mahmoud - so nice - thank you - everything will be good. Best wishes."

This type of diplomacy is rare from the Democratic camp. While Trump's positions may not directly advance the Palestinian cause, his closer relationships with key Muslim allies could potentially offer less advantage for Israel.