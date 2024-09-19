The second round of a vaccination campaign to protect 640,000 children in Gaza against polio will also deliver micronutrients - essential vitamins and minerals - and conduct nutritional screening, a senior UN Children's Fund official said.

Discussions are also under way about the feasibility of adding further vaccinations to the campaign, including measles immunisation, said Ted Chaiban, UNICEF's deputy executive director for humanitarian action and supply operations.

"There are over 44,000 children born in the last year and who haven't received their basic immunisation," he said on Thursday.

The first round of the polio vaccination campaign, which began on September 1, reached its target of 90 percent of children under 10 years of age, the head of the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) said on Monday.

It was carried out in phases over two weeks during humanitarian pauses in the fighting between Israel and Palestinian Hamas fighters. A second round of the polio vaccinations has to be carried out within four weeks.