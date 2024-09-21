Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank said "buffer zones" the Israeli army recently established by confiscating Palestinian lands around areas seized under the pretext of “security” are “the new face of land theft.”

The confiscations affected 11 areas in Nablus and Salfit in the north, Ramallah in the central region and Bethlehem in the south.

Farmers and activists are sounding the alarm about the new strategy of land confiscation around illegal settlements as it increasingly restricts access to Palestinian agricultural lands.

Since Oct. 7, when Israel launched a military campaign in Gaza, there has been a notable increase in land seizures and the creation of buffer zones in the occupied West Bank.

Reyyan, a Palestinian farmer in Salfit in the northern West Bank, lives in the fear gripping his community because of recent confiscation orders.

"The Israeli army confiscated Palestinian lands around the Revava settlement," he said.

Sami Daglas, an activist from Burqa town, told Anadolu that Israel has stolen hundreds of dunams of agricultural land and established a "security perimeter."

Daglas owns property in the confiscated area.

"We are forbidden to access it. Whoever tries to go there will find an ambush by the illegal Israeli settlers," he said.

The effect of the buffer zones extends beyond immediate land loss. "The lands confiscated by the Israelis are growing day-by-day through these so-called buffer zones, to seize more land and confine the Palestinian population to a narrow area," said Daglas.