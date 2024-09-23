Anonymous 64, an emerging hacker group from Taiwan, has quickly gained attention for a string of cyberattacks targeting key systems in China.

China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS) alleges that the group has infiltrated online platforms and spread anti-China propaganda across websites, outdoor screens, and even network TV stations.

The MSS claims that the group aimed to upload content that "denigrates the mainland’s political system and major policies."

Who is Anonymous 64?

The alleged Taiwanese hacking group, Anonymous 64, first gained visibility through social media, where it broadcasted anti-China content. The group has employed its 'X' account to broadcast photographs and screenshots of its operations.

In one video, a member of the hacker group appears wearing the iconic Guy Fawkes mask —a symbol commonly popularised by the global cyber activist Anonymous movement— and famously depicted in the graphic novel and film V for Vendetta.

Since its inception in mid-2023, the group has released numerous videos, including videos comparing President Xi Jinping to an emperor and marking politically sensitive anniversaries such as the Tiananmen Square protests​.

Beijing claims that the group is linked to Taiwan’s military cyber unit – Taiwan’s Information, Communications and Electronic Force Command – and accuses it of targeting critical sites in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau since the beginning of this year.

‘Allegations and rebuttals’

China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS) has accused Anonymous 64 of infiltrating key online platforms, including university websites and public screens, to broadcast politically charged content.

China believes that the operation is part of a broader strategy of cyber warfare aimed at disrupting mainland China’s stability​.

However, Taiwan has released a statement and denied any official connection to the group.

The Cyber Defense and Telecommunications Command of the Ministry of National Defense (ICEFCOM) explained that the Cyber War Unit “is only responsible for national information and cyber security defence tasks” and dismissed China’s accusations as “baseless,” asserting that the group has no relevance to the government.