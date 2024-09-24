While much of the West has chosen to stay muted to Israel’s barbaric pager and walkie-talkie attacks, China and Russia, the two leading anti-Western powers, have been vocal, condemning Tel Aviv’s provocations against Lebanon.

Tel Aviv’s attacks on communication devices were followed up by a bombing campaign on Hezbollah commanders in Beirut and other targets allegedly associated with the Lebanese group, which killed more than 500 people including 50 children, injuring scores of others.

Hezbollah has responded to Israeli attacks by targeting the country’s not only northern areas neighbouring Lebanon but also southern territories with long-range rockets, a radical move which has not been seen since the 2006 Israel-Lebanon war, making many analysts speculate turbulence in the Middle East which could drag the region to an all-out war.

"The situation is swiftly deteriorating every day. Tension is growing, unpredictability is increasing. This is a matter of extreme concern for us," said Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin’s long-time spokesman, during a press conference on Monday.

Last week, Russia’s Permanent Representative Vassily Nebenzia to the UN called the pagers and walkie-talkies explosions “a terrorist attack” which “jeopardizes regional peace and security and could have unpredictable ramifications for the entire Middle East.”

China was equally worried about increasing tensions between Iran-backed Hezbollah and US-backed Israel, starkly condemning Tel Aviv’s attacks on communication devices, which was “something unheard of in history”, calling it evidence of “a complete disregard for human life” and a clear violation of international law.

Fu Cong, China's Permanent Representative to the UN, called “to hold the planners and perpetrators accountable”, referring to Israeli attacks on communication devices.

What Russia and China will do

According to Kamran Gasanov, a political analyst at the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC), a Moscow-based think tank, the Kremlin’s assessment of recent Israeli attacks in Lebanon “is to expand the conflict and draw in the United States by provoking Hezbollah.”

Moscow “sympathizes” with the Iran-led Resistance forces, which are also called the Axis of Resistance including Hezbollah, Yemen's Houthis, Hamas and other armed groups, “not because they are against Israel, but because they are against the West,” Gasanov tells TRT World.

Iran is a longtime ally of Moscow. Overall, Moscow will not take any actions against Israel because Russia has “no direct conflict with Israel,” he adds.

The analyst also sees “narrowing” prospects for a Russian mediation between Israel and Hezbollah. “If Israel were isolated and did not receive tacit support from the US, then Russia would have a better chance of mediation. But Netanyahu is acting self-confidently, hoping for impunity and support from Washington at the most crucial moment,” he says.

China opposes Israel-Hamas escalations because a turbulent Middle East does not align with Beijing's interests in the region, says Hongda Fan, professor at the Middle East Studies Institute of Shanghai International Studies University. “However, given Israel's past actions and the US bias toward it, China is indeed concerned that the conflict there may further deteriorate.”

China's academic community focused on the Middle East has widely opposed Israel's attack on communication devices, believing it to be “a new threat to international security,” Fan tells TRT World. “This is not something a normal country would do,” said Shen Yi, a Chinese professor of international politics at Fudan University, during a recent interview.

If Israel and Hezbollah have a full-scale war like what happened in 2006, Beijing will “certainly call for and promote a ceasefire in multilateral forums such as the UN,” and will do “what it can” to prevent the Gaza war spread further across the region, says the professor. “But frankly speaking, China lacks sufficient direct influence on both sides,” he tells TRT World.

In terms of Chinese influence on the two enemies, Gasanov thinks similarly to Fan while Beijing has recently shown its increasing influence in the Middle Eastern landscape by mediating between Saudi Arabia and Iran, the two big oil suppliers of China, developing a reconciliation deal between Hamas and Fatah, the two Palestinian factions.