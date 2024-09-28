Israel's military said it had "eliminated" Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an air strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, though the group has yet to comment on his fate.

If confirmed, Nasrallah's death would deal a massive blow to the Lebanese group which he has led since 1992.

Israeli army announces killing of Nasrallah

Israeli forces have killed Lebanon's Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the military's Arabic-speaking spokesperson Avichay Adraee said, a day after an Israeli strike on the southern suburbs of Beirut.

"Hassan Nasrallah is dead," military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani announced on X. Military spokesman Captain David Avraham also confirmed to AFP that the Hezbollah chief had been "eliminated" following strikes Friday on the Lebanese capital.

Contact with Nasrallah 'lost' since Friday night

A source close to Lebanon's Hezbollah group said Saturday contact had been lost since last evening with chief Hassan Nasrallah, after Israel said it had "eliminated" him in a strike on the group's southern Beirut bastion.

"Contact with Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has been lost since Friday evening," said the source, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters. He did not confirm whether Nasrallah had been killed.

Hezbollah chief's fate uncertain as Israel pounds Lebanon

Israel said it was attacking the headquarters and weapons facilities in the Lebanese capital, and Israeli and US media reported Nasrallah was the target of strikes Friday night, although a source close to Hezbollah said he was "fine".

The blasts that rocked southern Beirut Friday were the fiercest to hit the group's stronghold since Israel and Hezbollah last went to war in 2006.

Related Israel claims Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah killed in Beirut strike

Who is Hassan Nasrallah?

Hassan Nasrallah was born on August 31, 1960, in the village of Bazouriyeh, near Tyre in southern Lebanon.

He is married to Fatima Yassin, and they have five children: Hadi, Zeinab, Mohammad Jawad, Mohammad Mahdi, and Mohammad Ali.

His eldest, Hadi, was killed in clashes with the Israeli army in southern Lebanon in 1997.