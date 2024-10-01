Nelson Amenya caused an uproar by exposing secret talks for an Indian firm to take over Kenya's main airport. He has no regrets, but fears his life is now in danger, he says.

The JKIA is one of Africa's busiest hubs, but often suffers power outages and leaking roofs and badly needs to be refurbished.

Adani offered a $1.85-billion investment, but critics say that is a pittance considering the strategic value of the airport, whose fees account for five percent of Kenya's GDP.

The talks were held in total secrecy and apparently with no effort to invite other bids.

"They didn't want it public because of the terms. Adani wanted to keep 18 percent equity in the airport even after the 30-year lease -- this is crazy," Amenya told AFP.

His revelations triggered an uproar, leading to a strike by airport staff and a full parliamentary investigation.

Giving evidence last week, Finance Minister John Mbadi, who only recently took on the post, admitted he was shocked to find the Kenyan Aviation Authority (KAA) had taken less than a day to approve Adani's proposal back in March.

The KAA has not commented on the secrecy surrounding the deal, but vowed it would be "subjected to technical, financial and legal reviews alongside requisite due processes".

'I'm not safe'

Far from being praised for opening up the deal to public scrutiny, Amenya says he is being targeted on several fronts.

Soon after his revelations, Kenya's Directorate of Criminal Investigations wrote to a carbon credit firm he co-founded, accusing them of selling fake cryptocurrency.

"We don't sell crypto, we don't transact on our website at all," laughed Amenya.

He only agreed to expose the deal because he is currently studying in France.

"If you are in Kenya, you will be targeted by the police, by mercenaries, you might even lose your life," he said.

His opponents have reached him even there, serving a gag order through French lawyers.

More worrying have been warnings about his physical safety.