Millions of Israelis scrambled for cover amid air raid sirens as Iran fired more than 180 ballistic missiles into the Zionist state on October 1, the latest escalation in a growing conflict that is threatening to drag the entire region into a broader war.

The attack proved yet again that Israel’s much-vaunted air defence system—said to be the “most effective, most-tested missile shield the world has ever seen”—is far from impenetrable.

As the missile defence system came under the spotlight, security experts rushed to analyse its weak spots and how it was overwhelmed by the missile barrage.

“Iran’s strategy of launching missile barrages is designed to saturate air defence systems and force the Israelis to make tough choices about which to engage and which to let pass under significant time constraints,” Samuel Hickey of the Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation tells TRT World.

Israel said it intercepted a “majority” of the ballistic missiles, which means the interception rate was less than 100 percent. Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, a spokesperson for the Israeli forces, said Iranian missiles hit central and southern Israel.

However, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) insisted that 90 percent of its missiles hit the intended targets.

It was the largest ballistic missile strike on any country in history.

“We still don’t know if the missiles that appeared to breach Israel’s air defence systems had their payloads intact or reached their intended targets,” Hickey says, noting that Iran seemingly launched some of its more advanced missiles in the October 1 attack.

Tehran intended to inflict significant damage on Israel by oversaturating Israeli air defence, particularly in central Israel.

That’s because the number of ballistic missiles fired was about 180, notably higher than the approximately 120 similar projectiles it hurled at Israel in an earlier attack on April 15.

How Israeli air defence system works

Israel has a three-tier air defence system. The first or bottom tier is the most talked about Iron Dome, which intercepts short-range, surface-to-surface rockets of up to 70-kilometre range.

David’s Sling is the middle tier that intercepts medium-range missiles of up to 300 kilometres.

The third tier consists of Arrow 2 and Arrow 3 defence systems meant to intercept medium- and long-range missiles of up to 2,000 kilometres.

A number of mobile “batteries” of air defence systems deployed around big cities help Israel detect any projectile before it enters its air space.