Shootout between terrorists and Pakistani army leaves over dozen dead
A deadly terrorist attack in North Waziristan has claimed the lives of six Pakistani soldiers, while the army killed eight terrorists during the counter-operations.
The attack comes amid rising terrorist activity in the region. / Photo: Reuters Archive
October 5, 2024

Six Pakistani military personnel, including an officer, and eight terrorists were killed in two separate clashes in northwestern Pakistan, the army said on Saturday.

A clash between security forces and terrorists took place in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan district near the Afghan border, killing six military personnel and six terrorists, according to a military statement.

"During the intense fire exchange, Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Ali Shoukat, a brave officer who was leading his troops from the front, fought gallantly and embraced shahadat (martyrdom) along with his five men," it said.

In a separate statement, the military said forces carried out an operation in the Charbagh area of Swat district, killing two suspected terrorists and arresting another who was injured.

According to the statement, Atta Ullah, also known as Mehran, the so-called terrorists commander killed in the operation, was involved in many terrorist activities in the area, including a bomb attack on a police vehicle escorting a convoy of foreign dignitaries in Swat on Sept. 22.

Increased attacks

In recent years, the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces bordering Afghanistan have seen an increase in suspected terrorist attacks.

Following recent attacks on forces in the Waziristan, Khyber, and Kurram districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan's military has increased intelligence-based operations in both provinces.

Islamabad accuses the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), allegedly based in Afghanistan, of carrying out terrorist attacks in Pakistan, while Kabul denies that these attacks are launched from its soil.

