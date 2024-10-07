As Israel's devastating war on Gaza marks a year, the UN Human Rights Office spokesperson expressed grave concerns about widespread non-compliance with international human rights and humanitarian law and a lack of accountability.

The October 7, 2023 attack on Israel by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas was followed by Israel’s devastating offensive on the besieged Palestinian enclave.

In the year since, nearly 42,000 people have been killed, most of Gaza's 2.3 million population has been displaced, and much of the enclave has been reduced to rubble. Hunger and diseases are widespread.

Reflecting on the conflict, Ravina Shamdasani told Anadolu about the scale of violations of international humanitarian law, particularly concerning the protection of civilians.

"I think a key feature of this conflict has been non-compliance with international human rights law and international humanitarian law," Shamdasani said in an interview. "We have seen a lot of incidents which raise very serious questions about respect for principles of distinction, proportionality, respect for the paramount consideration which should be the protection of civilians."

Citing numerous instances of violence, she highlighted attacks on schools, humanitarian actors, civilians held hostage for extended periods, forced displacements, and reports of mass graves. Hospitals and ambulances have also been targeted, and the consistent blocking of humanitarian aid has compounded the suffering of the population.

"All of these acts could amount to very serious violations of international humanitarian law," Shamsadani said.

Impunity as fuel for violence

The UN official stressed that the pervasive impunity has only "fueled the conflict" in the Middle East.

Asked whether such an impunity culture during the Gaza conflict might lead to similar violations in Lebanon, where Israel began extensive air attacks late last month and then started a ground invasion, she said: "When there is impunity for serious human rights violations, the parties to the conflict become more brazen."

"They become much more confident in being able to carry out further military actions without being bound by international humanitarian law."

The consequences of this impunity have been severe, leading to a growing cycle of "revenge and violence and injustice" across the Middle East over many decades, according to the spokesperson. She said the way to bring this cycle to an end is accountability.

The lack of justice not only emboldens further violations but also breeds extremism and deepens divisions between different communities, she said. Accountability, she emphasised, is critical to breaking this destructive cycle.

The spokesperson stressed that while the involvement of the International Criminal Court is significant, the responsibility for ensuring justice fundamentally rests with individual states. The Hague-based court's chief prosecutor has requested arrest warrants for Israeli leaders for war crimes.

"It is important that the International Criminal Court is engaged on this situation, but the fundamental responsibility also lies with the state," the spokesperson said. "When Israel announces an investigation ... there needs to be consistent follow-up. There needs to be transparency in the way that these investigations are carried out, they need to be carried out independently, and there needs to be a result."

Shamdasani expressed concern over the limited progress toward accountability despite the multiple mechanisms available to pursue justice.