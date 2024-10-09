Israel does not have a constitution due to the country’s fluid identity and refusal to identify its borders, a phenomenon that reflects decades of Palestinian dispossession and land usurpation.

“The non-adoption of a constitution, just like the opaque status-quo agreements, mirrors Israeli consensus regarding the necessary avoidance of ultimate solutions to controversial questions concerning the identity of the state,” wrote Hanna Lerner, the head of the School of Political Science, Government and International Affairs at Tel Aviv University.

Lerner’s 2004 article, Democracy, Constitutionalism, and Identity: The Anomaly of the Israeli Case, argued that the non-adoption of the constitution has been rooted in “the religious-secular conflict in Israel”, which has been “driven by the politics of Jewish identity: the struggle between opposing visions on the very nature of the Jewish state.”

TRT World reached Lerner to comment on this article. She did not respond to the query.

Israel’s example as a country without a constitution is unique compared to the other five nations.

For instance, the United Kingdom does not have a single written constitution that acts as a point of reference while delivering justice. It rather has an uncodified constitution spread across various sources comprising statutes, common law, conventions and legal documents like the Magna Carta.

In the case of Israel, it’s a complicated question rooted in the competing interests of its Orthodox Jewish base, hardcore Zionists, and so-called secularists.

Torah vs Israeli secularism

While secularists demand a constitution based on the separation of religion and state, Orthodox groups oppose this, saying that the country does not need a constitution because the Torah, the Jewish holy book, defines what Israel is.

Lerner quoted a representative of Agudat-Israel, an ultra-Orthodox party, in the early years of the Israeli state as saying: “There is no place in Israel for any constitution created by men. If it contradicts the Torah – it is inadmissible, and if it is concurrent with the Torah – it is redundant.”

In the face of opposing dynamics, early Israeli leadership sought to develop a middle ground after the 1950 Harari decision, which suggested that Tel Aviv should not create a compact constitution but instead enact separate Basic Laws for government institutions – an approach that might eventually lead the country to adopt a single constitution. This did not ease tensions, however.

Ankara-based theology historian Eldar Hasanoglu, who specialises in Judaism and teaches at Haci Bayram Veli University, highlights long-standing differences between the “secularist” founders of the Israeli state, such as David Ben-Gurion, its first prime minister, and “fundamentalist” Jews. The latter consider Israel as their God-given “promised land” and demand that political leaders adhere to the principles of the Torah instead of a man-made constitution.

Israel’s secularist leaders have understood that if they drafted a constitution without any reference to the Torah, they would face a severe backlash from the newly migrated Jewish Orthodox groups, says Hasanoglu. And if they wrote laws in accordance with the Torah, the early Israeli leadership feared being cold-shouldered by the Western world for pursuing “a fundamentalist agenda”, he adds.

“As a result, It was in their interest not to make a constitution,” Hasanoglu tells TRT World. “They did not want to create any obstacles (like a secularist constitution) preventing religious Jews from coming to Israel while they also aimed to keep the secularist nature of the state intact”.

Due to persistent divisions and tensions between secularists and ultra-Orthodox groups, “the process of making an Israeli constitution has been deliberately delayed in order to prevent social clashes between the two camps,” says Batuhan Ustabulut, an academic on constitutional law at Türkiye’s Kocaeli University and the Director of Legal Research at the Economic and Social Research Center (ESAM).

The unresolved struggle concerning Israel’s identity suits Tel Aviv’s “long-term reluctance to define its political order and identity” by drafting its constitution, according to Richard Falk, a leading American Jewish legal expert and an emeritus professor of international law at Princeton University.

A widening gap

When Israeli academic Lerner wrote her article two decades ago, the country was ruled by a “secular majority”. Since then, Israel’s political makeup has drastically changed, demonstrated by the current far-right Netanyahu government, which is dominated by Orthodox Zionist parties.