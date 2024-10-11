Francesca Albanese, the UN’s leading authority on human rights in the occupied Palestinian regions, has long been an outspoken critic of Israeli violations against Palestinians and its aggressive posture across the Middle East.

In an exclusive interview with TRT World, the Italian international law professor sharply criticised the Netanyahu government’s conduct in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, Lebanon and other areas in the region and accused Israel of pushing the international system toward a “breaking point”.

She feels that the West is just “mirroring” Israeli conduct by suppressing protests against the Netanyahu government’s brutal conduct across the Middle East.

But she also finds the new generation’s “awakening” against “the system” hopeful and promising for the future.

TRT World: Why has Netanyahu increased his attacks on the UN? What is he trying to achieve?

Francesca Albanese: Israel violates international law more systematically than any other country. Many countries commit violations of international law, this is an open secret. And still, Israel has done it in defiance of UN rules and regulations, including in the face of criminal or quasi-criminal proceedings initiated by international tribunals. It does it with impunity. Why does Israel do so? Because it used to be aggressive against the system and its rules without ever facing any consequences. So, this is hubris.

But why does the international community allow Israel to act like that? Why is Netanyahu enjoying this much tolerance or impunity from the international community?

FA: I prefer to stick to and offer answers that fall within the realm of my competence and capacities. But this is a serious issue because today, Israel's defiance of the international system and of the international law, upon which the post-World War II order is premised, is extremely problematic. It's pushing that order and international law to the knife's edge. The system is breaking, and human rights will be sorely missed the moment they are no longer there.

On the one hand, there is this continuous assault, not just on Gaza, but on the Palestinians, on the people in the region, including the Lebanese. There is this assault against anyone who dares criticise Israel, be it special rapporteurs, human rights organisations, ordinary citizens or the Secretary-General. (Israel recently declared UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres a persona non grata).

And parallel to this is the rise of illiberal practices (across the globe), including in the West. I mean, the West is mirroring what Israel is doing in terms of silencing dissent. Look at how many ordinary citizens or ordinary people are being beaten up in the streets, arrested, profiled and silenced in Western countries. This is appalling, but it's all happening. So, we should be able to take a step back and see that this is not just about Israel versus Palestine or Israelis versus Palestinians. I agree with the Pope when he says the Palestinians are not victims of a war, they are victims of an ideology. But I wonder if today we cannot see that this ideology is much broader than the land of Palestine and touches all of us.

How do you define this ideology?

This ideology we are talking about is the one that conceives the right to exist in the land that was a historical Palestine. And Israel sees it as Greater Israel unified from the [Jordan] river to the [Mediterranean] sea. Several Israeli politicians and leaders are openly talking about the fact that Greater Israel should include parts of Iraq, Lebanon, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. I mean, it's unconscionable what we are sort of letting Israel get away with [this]. But again, there is an ideology that envisages the right to exist in this land for the Jewish people only.

And in 2018, the state of Israel even passed a law that recognises the right of self-determination in that land only to the Jewish people, recognising Jewish settlements as a national priority in the [occupied] West Bank, East Jerusalem and probably Gaza. So, this is the ideology. It's Greater Israel or, if you want, Zionism. It is extremely problematic because it doesn't see Palestinians who can equally enjoy rights, freedom and justice.

Is this ideology related to colonialist history?

FA: You can say that.

What are the borders of Greater Israel?

FA: I don't know. You need to ask Israelis. I know that the plan is about the land that remains of Palestine. Surely, it includes the occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza. They are openly talking about resettling Gaza [in the post-October 7 period]. The call that has been recorded by many soldiers since the beginning of the assault in Gaza post-October 7th has been to occupy, to displace and to resettle. And since then, plans to forcibly displace the Palestinians from northern Gaza to the south, where they've been trapped, have multiplied and have been increasingly openly discussed. So this is where we are for sure.

Greater Israel starts with the annexation of what remains of historical Palestine, but I'm not sure it will stop there because now people in Israel are openly talking about whether Lebanon is a sovereign country or whether Israel should reoccupy Lebanon. It seems to be in a dystopian future to me also because Israel should have been stopped decades ago. And the fact that it does not have happened has emboldened Israel [for further violations].