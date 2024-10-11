Analysts have been warning about legendary American investor Warren Buffett “losing his magic touch” for more than a quarter century.

Yet, the 94-year-old CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, an investment management company, kept adding billions of dollars to his net worth year after year.

Buffett’s name first appeared on the richest people’s list in 1986 when he joined the billionaires’ club at age 56.

As of the latest count, he is worth $144 billion, which makes him the ninth richest man on earth.

But now, there’s a growing perception among market commentators that the famed investor from Nebraska has finally lost his Midas touch.

His investment management firm is still making lots of money, but not as much as it used to.

A recent analysis by The Economist shows that buying shares worth $200,000 in Berkshire Hathaway in 2014 would have tripled one’s investment in 10 years. Not bad, right?

But the problem is that an equal investment into a run-of-the-mill index-tracking fund 10 years ago would have generated roughly the same kind of returns.

In simpler words, the Oracle of Omaha has produced profits in the last 10 years that are no better than those of a mutual fund that passively invests in the biggest American companies without human input.

For perspective, a $200,000 investment in Apple stock 10 years ago would have made an investor a millionaire “nearly twice over”.