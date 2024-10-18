Pro-Palestine activists protested at the English and American actor Andrew Garfield's film premiere in London, calling for an arms embargo on Israel.

The action took place at the London Film Festival during the screening of We Live in Time movie, where a pro-Palestine activist urged the British government to halt arms shipments to Israel.

The footage, shared by Youth Demand group on X, shows the 20-year-old protester, Starr Thomas, holding a Palestinian flag and shouting: "This is not normal ... babies are being blown to pieces and the UK government is funding it."

She called for an immediate arms embargo on Israel, vowing to "keep standing up for what is right."

Recalling the Palestinian youth burned alive in Israeli strike on Gaza tent camp last week, the protester said he would have turned 20 but was burned alive with an IV drip in his arm.

At least four people were killed and 40 injured when Israeli warplanes hit a courtyard at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central Gazan city of Deir al-Balah, burning dozens of tents as displaced Palestinians slept.

In a statement, Thomas said: "The only way to achieve justice is through direct action so I will continue putting my body on the line and using my voice. We cannot have business as usual during a genocide."

Accusing the government of "facilitating genocide," Thomas said she refuses to follow the rules of a state "that profits off of mass death, and stays silent while babies are being blown to pieces."