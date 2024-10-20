At least seven people died and many others were injured after part of a ferry dock collapsed in the US state of Georgia's Sapelo Island as crowds gathered for a celebration, authorities have said.

Georgia's Department of Natural Resources (Georgia DNR), which operates the dock, said in a statement that approximately 20 individuals plunged into the water when the structure collapsed on Saturday.

This incident prompted a response from multiple state and local emergency agencies. Boats and helicopters were deployed for search and rescue missions.

The authority said the gangway was secured, and the incident is under investigation.

"We are heartbroken to learn about the ferry dock walkway collapse on Georgia’s Sapelo Island," President Joe Biden said in a statement.