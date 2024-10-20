WORLD
Multiple dead as ferry dock collapses in US state of Georgia
Georgia's Department of Natural Resources says search and rescue operations under way.
Boats and helicopters were deployed for search and rescue missions. / Photo: AP Archive
October 20, 2024

At least seven people died and many others were injured after part of a ferry dock collapsed in the US state of Georgia's Sapelo Island as crowds gathered for a celebration, authorities have said.

Georgia's Department of Natural Resources (Georgia DNR), which operates the dock, said in a statement that approximately 20 individuals plunged into the water when the structure collapsed on Saturday.

This incident prompted a response from multiple state and local emergency agencies. Boats and helicopters were deployed for search and rescue missions.

The authority said the gangway was secured, and the incident is under investigation.

"We are heartbroken to learn about the ferry dock walkway collapse on Georgia’s Sapelo Island," President Joe Biden said in a statement.

"My team is in touch with state and local officials, and we stand ready to provide any and all assistance that would be helpful to the community," he added.

Vice President Kamala Harris said the administration is "in close touch with state and local officials, and we have offered any federal support the community might need."

Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp said he and his family are “heartbroken by today’s tragedy on Sapelo Island.”

“As state and local first responders continue to work this active scene, we ask that all Georgians join us in praying for those lost, for those still in harm’s way, and for their families,” he said on X.

