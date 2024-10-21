Killed: Over 42,000. Injured: Nearly 100,000. Missing: Over 21,000. Displaced: 1.7 million.

The numbers are as gut-wrenching as they are staggering. Since October 7, 2023, horrific details of death and destruction in Gaza have dominated global headlines as Israel continues to pummel the Palestinian enclave with bombs and bullets.

But beneath the cold numbers lies a quieter story of grief —one that will scar the population for generations to come.

For every child lowered into the earth, a parent’s soul follows, and for every parent who has made it out of the rubble, a child is left to wander with half a heart, half a life.

On average, 1 in 43 Palestinians has lost a child, and 1 in 59 has lost a parent to the ongoing Israeli onslaught, revealed a study on “The long-lasting effect of armed conflicts deaths on the living: Quantifying family bereavement” published in Science Advances.

According to the study, the figures could be far greater if they were based on estimates that account for indirect deaths, which could raise the death toll to over 186,000.

Moreover, the analysis does not account for the grief experienced by siblings or extended family members.

‘Violent’ loss

“Bereavement” is defined as the experience of the death of a close relation or friend, characterised by grief, which is the range of emotions people go through after the loss.

Yet, grief caused by war goes beyond the pain of losing a loved one. It is compounded by the trauma of how those losses occur.

“Collective experiences of the violent death of a parent or a child could influence cultural change and perceptions of the conflict,” say the researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Demographic Research, the CED–Centre for Demographic Studies, and the University of Washington.

In Gaza, the brutality of war defines these losses.

For over a year, it has been far from unusual for Palestinian parents to witness their childrens’ lifeless bodies burned beyond recognition, shattered by airstrikes, or nearly flattened beneath rubble, with limbs torn into so many pieces they have to be collected in bags.

Where over 900 families have been completely erased from existence, the number of those who were left behind as the sole survivors runs into thousands.

Survivor’s guilt is felt deeply in the enclave, where each day brings the fall of another home, reduced to rubble and memory.

“There is a repeated displacement, constant fear and witnessing family members literally dismembered before their eyes,” Christopher Lockyear, Secretary General of MSF (Doctors Without Borders) International, told the UN Security Council in February last year.

“These psychological injuries have led children as young as five to tell us that they would prefer to die.”

The situation of grieving parents is no different.

In a video spread online in March, a Palestinian mother was seen begging for her children's lifeless bodies to be kept warm under a blanket after they were killed in the cold by an airstrike:

“I wish I were dead too, so I could go to the grave with them,” she said.

Violent losses like these are known to lead to an increased risk of mental health struggles such as PTSD, prolonged grief disorder, and major depressive episodes.

Yet, for the average Palestinian in Gaza, trauma is not a single event —it is relentless, making the very idea of “post-trauma” a misnomer.