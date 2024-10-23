On the afternoon of October 5, I received a phone call from my cousin, who said with great urgency: “Settlers are stealing your donkeys. Come here, fast”.

My father is a farmer who owns a few acres of land in the South Hebron Hills of the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Jewish settlers have erected an illegal outpost about 300 metres away from our neighbourhood and remain stationed there, fully armed and menacing. They often barge into our village. Sometimes they burn our trees, sometimes they smash our cars, and on days when they are not in the mood to attack us, they steal our livestock.

As I rushed out of my house following the phone call, I discovered that all four donkeys we owned were gone, missing from the trees they had been tied to.

My cousin pointed to three men, one of them wearing a kippah, who were walking in the distance down a dusty road cutting through a vast expanse of low-lying hills, where Palestinian farmers grow barley, wheat, figs, almonds, olives and vegetables. Our donkeys, dragged by ropes, trudged behind them with unease. The sight broke my heart.

I took out my phone and ran toward a mound. Gasping for breath, I began to record the daylight theft. That was all I could do. Confronting a settler can mean inviting violence upon yourself. In March 2018, a settler gang in an SUV ran over me, severing my left leg in two. After two surgeries and over a year of physiotherapy, I was able to stand on my feet.

My father had filed a police report against the driver, but his efforts had proven in vain. The Israeli police let the driver go. A year later, another settler shot and injured my cousin. We reported the crime to the police, but the attacker wasn’t arrested. Instead, my cousin was summoned to the police station for several months and was asked to pay a “fine” for provoking the settler to open fire in “self-defence”.

It is known among us Palestinians that involving the police is pointless in the occupied West Bank — unless you are part of a Jewish settler gang, looking to attack Palestinians and knowing the police will not only shield you, but possibly also reprimand your victims.

Yet, my father duly went to the police station the day the donkeys were stolen. While he was determined to report the theft, he also hated himself for going there, knowing it would be a humiliating ordeal. He was made to wait outside for several hours, which is the norm for Palestinians. When my father was finally accorded the chance to explain what happened, the police officer heard him out for a mere few seconds and then curtly told him, “Go back to your village”.

Later in the day, Israeli forces passed by our farmland. I pointed in the direction of a path of dense trees next to the illegal settler outpost where our donkeys had been placed after they were stolen and explained to them what had happened. The soldiers barked the same words at me: “Go back to your village”.