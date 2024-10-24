TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye destroys 32 terrorist targets in northern Iraq, Syria
Türkiye's National Defense Ministry says the operation was conducted in accordance with the legitimate right to self-defence, a rising from Article 51 of the UN Charter.
Türkiye destroys 32 terrorist targets in northern Iraq, Syria
The statement said 32 targets belonging to terrorists were successfully destroyed and that air operations continue decisively. / Photo: AA Archive
October 24, 2024

Türkiye's National Defense Ministry has said that Turkish forces destroyed 32 terrorist targets in an air operation conducted in northern Iraq and Syria, and a significant number of terrorists were "neutralised."

The ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that the operation was conducted in accordance with the legitimate right to self-defence, a rising from Article 51 of the UN Charter, with the aim of "neutralising" PKK/KCK and other terrorist elements to eliminate terror attacks against the public and security forces and to ensure border security.

The statement said 32 targets belonging to terrorists were successfully destroyed and that air operations continue decisively.

"The Turkish Armed Forces, arising from our noble nation, will continue the fight against terrorism with determination and resolve for the survival and security of our country and nation until not a single terrorist remains, as in the past.

Recommended

"During these operations, all necessary measures have been taken to ensure that innocent civilians, friendly elements, historical and cultural assets and the environment are not harmed," it added.

This comes after a terror attack at Turkish Aerospace Industries' facilities on Wednesday in the capital, Ankara.

Two terrorists involved in the attack on the facilities were "neutralized," while five citizens were martyred and 22 others wounded, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya reported.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan