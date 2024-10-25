Cyclone Dana tore the roofs off homes and flattened trees and power lines after making landfall on Friday on India's east coast, but did not appear to have caused significant casualties.

At least 1.1 million people in the states of Odisha and West Bengal were relocated to storm shelters before the eye of the cyclone reached the coast just after midnight.

District official Siddarth Swain told AFP that the storm had left a "trail of destruction" in the coastal town of Puri.

"Many trees and electric poles are uprooted," he added. "Makeshift shops on the sprawling beach have been blown away."

No casualties have been reported so far.

Dana flooded parts of the coast after triggering a surge in sea levels of up to 1.15 metres (3.75 feet).

As of landfall, the storm had gusting winds up to 120 kilometres per hour, Kolkata-based weather bureau forecaster Somenath Dutta told AFP.

The Sundarbans, the largest mangrove forest in the world, was hit by a "gale force wind" that caused hundreds of trees to be uprooted, West Bengal minister Bankim Chandra Hazra told AFP.

"The cyclone also damaged hundreds of homes, blowing off roofs in coastal areas," he added.