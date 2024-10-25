Brazil's federal government has reached a multibillion-dollar settlement with the mining companies responsible for a 2015 dam collapse that the government said was the country's worst-ever environmental disaster.

Under Friday's agreement, Samarco — a joint venture of Brazilian mining giant Vale and Anglo-Australian firm BHP — will pay 132 billion reais ($23 billion) over 20 years.

The payments are meant to compensate for human, environmental and infrastructure damage caused by the release of an immense amount of toxic mining waste into a major river in southeastern Minas Gerais state, killing 19 people and ravaging entire villages.

"We are fixing a disaster that could have been avoided, but wasn't," President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said in a hall of the presidential palace, surrounded by governors of the affected states, members of his administration, reporters and victims.

Lula's speech, filled with criticism of what he called the mining companies' irresponsibility in chasing profit over safety, was met with applause from the audience.

The toxic sludge — enough to fill 13,000 Olympic-size swimming pools — flowed down the Doce River for 420 miles to the Atlantic Ocean, contaminating waterways and coastal areas in two neighbouring states.

The mining companies told the federal government during negotiations that they had already paid 38 billion reais ($6.7 billion) in reparations.

The settlement includes compensation for more than 300,000 victims, though that figure does not account for everyone affected. Twice as many people — 620,000 — took their case to a UK court on Monday seeking reparations.

The class action lawsuit at the High Court in London seeks an estimated 36 billion pounds ($47 billion) in damages from BHP. The case was filed in Britain because one of BHP’s two main legal entities was based in London at the time.

The London suit prompted the Brazilian Supreme Court's Chief Justice, Luis Roberto Barroso, to personally seek Lula's commitment to ensure parties reached an agreement domestically.