The UN has expressed "profound concern" over the Israeli parliament's bill to prevent the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) from continuing its operations in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem and Gaza.

The bill bans the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, or UNRWA, from conducting “any activity” or providing any service inside Israel. The vote passed 92-10.

"Secretary General (Antonio Guterres) wrote to the Prime Minister of Israel (Benjamin Netanyahu), expressing his profound concern about those bills, about the impact they would have," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference on Monday.

Dujarric stated that Israel's legislation aiming to halt UNRWA activities "would be diametrically opposed to the (UN) Charter and the Israeli government's responsibility under international law."

Dujarric stated that Gaza residents in the north are in "desperate need of life-saving assistance."

He noted that Israel continues to deny the UN's requests for food and fuel shipments to Jabalia and said that "intensive military operations" are ongoing around health facilities, citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).