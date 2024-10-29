Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump have gone out of their way to woo the 43-million-strong Spanish-speaking community in the US, with the Republican and Democratic contenders redefining their campaign strategies to secure the Latino vote for the November 5 presidential elections.

The 2024 presidential campaigns have made unprecedented use of Spanish-language messaging, especially on social media, to target more than 36 million potential Hispanic voters.

This is especially significant in a country where, according to a report by the Center for Social Media and Politics published in April, at least 47 percent of Latino voters rely largely on platforms like YouTube, TikTok, WhatsApp, and Facebook for news.

The latest polls show that Harris and Trump are locked in a neck-and-neck contest with barely a week to go for what is being billed as one of the most contentious presidential elections in the US.

The preference for social media and audiovisual channels for accessing information has led the two major parties to reach out to the Hispanic audience with numerous digital posts in Spanish.

One example is Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's post on X, reaching out to Puerto Rican voters to support Juan Dalmau as governor from her party, along with other political figures.

In addition to the presidential race, this election also includes contests for several governors, 435 members of the House of Representatives, and 33 senators.

The Republican Party released a salsa song called “Kamala qué mala eres” (Kamala, how evil you are), targeting the Democratic nominee, and distributed it through TikTok and other platforms.

Additionally, Trump appeared on October 16 on Univision, a television channel with a massive Spanish-speaking audience in the US, to answer questions from Latino voters.

This appearance was broadcast live and then shared in the following days on digital platforms such as X and YouTube.

Meanwhile, Democrats launched a WhatsApp channel in August aimed at Latino voters to mobilise their base. Two months later, Harris’s campaign responded to the Republicans' video with another Spanish-language video where she seeks votes to a Latin beat.

Messages targeting Latina women

However, the Latino community receiving these messages is not monolithic. Differences between men and women, as well as state-specific factors, have shaped the content and dissemination channels used by both parties over recent months.

A notable element of this Spanish-language campaign is the role of women. For both parties, abortion is a key issue, but the way they approach female voters differs between languages.

As Juan Luis Manfredi, a professor of Journalism and International Studies at the University of Castilla-La Mancha, tells TRT Español, “In states like Arizona and Nevada, Democrats are more supportive of legislation upholding women’s rights.”

Expressed in Spanish, this message emphasises that women are powerful and have agency, he says. “This message is different in English-language campaigns, where reproductive health is almost taken for granted among Democratic women.”