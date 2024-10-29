The healthcare system has completely collapsed in northern Gaza amid a deadly Israeli offensive in the area, a hospital director said on Tuesday.

“Any injured person who reaches the hospital dies due to lack of resources,” Hussam Abu Safiya, Director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, told Anadolu.

He appealed for allowing ambulances into the blockaded area to help evacuate the victims of the Israeli attacks in northern Gaza.

“No single ambulance is currently operating in northern Gaza,” he added.

"There is no means to transport the injured. Those injured reach us either by themselves or are transported by civilians. They sometimes die during their trip to the hospital due to bleeding,” he said.

Abu Safiya called for pressuring Israel “to urgently allow medical teams, especially surgeons, into northern Gaza with medical supplies before it is too late.”

“Israel is waging a cleansing and extermination war in northern Gaza against residents and the healthcare system,” he asserted.

