At least one person was killed and 73 injured in Taiwan during wild weather caused by Super Typhoon Kong-rey, which made landfall on the island Thursday, the National Fire Agency said.

The fatality was a 56-year-old woman who died after a falling tree crushed her vehicle in the central county of Nantou, the agency said.

Kong-rey is one of the most powerful storms to hit the island in years, whipping up 10-metre waves and forcing thousands of people to flee their homes.

Packing maximum wind speeds of 184 kilometres per hour (114 miles per hour), Kong-rey hit the east coast at Chenggong town in Taitung County at 1:40 pm (0540 GMT), the Central Weather Administration said.

It was the same strength as Typhoon Gaemi, which was the most powerful storm to hit Taiwan in eight years when it made landfall in July, but Kong-rey's radius of 320 kilometres made it the biggest in nearly three decades.

"Its impact on all of Taiwan will be quite severe," Chu Mei-lin from the state weather forecaster, Central Weather Administration, warned.

Work and schools across Taiwan were suspended on Thursday as people hunkered down ahead of the storm.

The streets of Taipei were largely deserted as bursts of heavy rain and fierce wind lashed the capital.

"This typhoon feels very strong," 52-year-old office worker Kevin Lin told AFP as he enjoyed a day off at home.

"I'm used to the many typhoons in Taiwan and I don't feel scared."

Troops on standby

At least 27 people have been injured in the wild weather, with trees knocked down and four mudslides recorded, the National Fire Agency said Thursday, without providing details.

Authorities were still trying to contact two Czech tourists who were believed to be hiking in Taroko Gorge in Hualien after they could not be reached on their satellite and mobile phones.