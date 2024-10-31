Argentina’s foreign minister was abruptly fired after supporting a UN General Assembly resolution calling for an end to the US embargo on Cuba, Argentinian officials said.

In a late Wednesday press release, the Argentinian government announced Diana Mondino's resignation while denouncing the Cuban government.

"Our country categorically opposes the Cuban dictatorship and will remain steadfast in promoting a foreign policy that condemns all regimes that perpetuate the violation of human rights and individual freedoms," said the statement.

Representing President Javier Milei's government at the UN, Mondino joined 187 countries that voted to end the economic embargo on the Caribbean island, voting against the US and Israel, the only other nations that voted to continue the six-decade economic blockade.

Mondino's vote challenged Milei's fierce anti-communist narrative against the Cuban government.