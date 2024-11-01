Typhoon Kong-rey weakened to a tropical storm overnight and was forecast to bring heavy rain and high winds to Shanghai and other parts of China's east coast Friday.

The storm crossed Taiwan at typhoon strength on Thursday, bringing down trees and causing landslides that covered roads and damaged houses.

Two people died and more than 500 others were injured.

Authorities in Taiwan's east coast province of Hualien said they had restored contact with a Czech couple feared missing.

The two had pitched a tent in Taroko National Park and were in good condition, according to the official Central News Agency.

Kong-rey, which is a Cambodian name, was heading northeast along the Chinese coast and could make landfall Friday afternoon in Zhejiang province before veering back out to sea, the National Meteorological Center said.

The passing storm is expected to affect Shanghai and parts of Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces, with torrential rain of 10 to 12 centimetres possible in some areas.