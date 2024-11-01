For the second time in as many months, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has had to appoint a new leader after the two previous ones were killed by Israeli missiles.

Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah was killed in September, and so was his deputy Hashem Safieddine, days after he was declared Nasrallah's successor.

Amid speculation about the viability of Hezbollah's future, Naim Qassem's appointment as the new Secretary General appears to be more about maintaining stability within the organisation rather than altering its direction.

But it still carries significant implications for Lebanon, Iran and the region.

Stress test

There is no doubt that the blows Israel has inflicted in the past few months on Hezbollah, which has claimed to position itself as a supporter of the Palestinian resistance since last October, have been earth-shattering.

Although the movement won popularity among many Arabs for standing up against Israeli aggression, Hezbollah's involvement has come at a steep cost, particularly following targeted Israeli strikes that have decimated key leadership figures within the organisation.

The appointment of Qassem is a reflection of such costs. Though he is a well-known figure within the party, his "populist" image raises concerns about whether he has the depth and seriousness required for leadership during such tumultuous times.

The choice of Qassem reflects not only an internal adjustment within Hezbollah, but also highlights the party's precarious position amid escalating Israeli aggression.

Hezbollah's strategy of engaging in limited conflict with Israel amid the war on Gaza quickly backfired. Despite the movement's attempts to adhere to established rules of engagement, Israel escalated the conflict, going beyond these rules, which Hezbollah had not prepared for.

This led to a series of assassinations targeting Hezbollah's leadership. This relentless Israeli aggression has not only put Hezbollah on the defensive, but also posed an existential threat to its survival as a significant military force backed by Iran.

After the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in July in the heart of Tehran on the eve of Masoud Pezeshkian's inauguration as president, Iran initially considered postponing its military response. However, it soon realised that Israel was close to undermining Iran's long-term "investment" in Hezbollah.

Direct intervention

Thus, Iran's leadership opted for swift and direct intervention in the conflict, marking a critical turning point.

According to a source close to the defeated presidential candidate in the Iranian elections, Saeed Jalili, Iran "decided without discussion to enter the arena of conflict directly" with Israel to save Hezbollah.

Two primary strategies emerged: conducting bombings deep within Israeli territory, the first of which took place earlier this month, and restructuring Hezbollah's command structure under the guidance of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.